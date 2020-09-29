New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Kharif marketing season 2020-21 has just begun and the government continues to procure Kharif crops at MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP schemes as done in previous seasons, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Tuesday.

"Based on the proposal from the States, approval has been accorded for procurement of 14.09 LMT of pulse and oilseeds for KMS 2020-21 for the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for Kharif pulses and oilseeds and procurement of FAQ grade will be made as per price support scheme (PSS), if the market rate goes below its MSP during the notified harvesting period," the Ministry said in a press statement.

Also Read | Radhe Maa to Enter Bigg Boss 14! Looking Back at Times She Made Headlines for all the Wrong Reasons.

It said that upto September 28, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 46.35 MT of Moong having MSP value of Rs 33 lakh benefiting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefiting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 1.23 LMT for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Ministry further said the procurement of paddy during Kharif marketing season 2020-21 has started from September 26, 2020 in Haryana and Punjab. Upto September 28, paddy procurement of 3,164 MT in Haryana and 13,256 MT in Punjab totalling 16,420 MT having MSP value of Rs 31 crore at MSP of Rs 1888 per quintal has been done from 1,443 farmers of Haryana and Punjab. The procurement of paddy for the remaining States began on September 28.

Also Read | Amnesty International Shuts India Arm: MHA Says Stand Taken by NGO ‘Unfortunate, Exaggerated, Far From Truth’; Read Full Statement.

The procurement of cotton for the season 2020-21 shall commence from October 1 and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will start purchase of FAQ grade cotton from October 1 onwards, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)