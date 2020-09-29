Godwoman Radhe Maa is among the 14 contestants who will enter Bigg Boss 14 house this season. Salman Khan's controversial show is a couple of days away from its big premiere night and the makers have already announced its first two contestants. After Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Radhe Maa is the next celebrity name to enter the house and her video was just released on the channel's official handle. For the ones who don't know, Radhe Maa is quite a powerful name and her list of devotees include some very popular names.

There have been times when Radhe Maa made headlines for err... not so good reasons. Be it during the time when Dolly Bindra accused her or the dowry case registered against her, Radhe Maa has made headlines for many wrong reasons and it's time we highlight a few of those. Let's take a quick look at all the allegations and times when Radhe Maa's name came under the spotlight. China Snooping on PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar, Radhe Maa And Several Other Indian VIPs: Report.

Radhe Maa Seduction Case

There was a time when this famous Godwoman was accused of seducing one of her devotees. Three cases have been filed against her over the last two years. After police did not respond to his complaint, the victim had then approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court citing that the police officials weren't acting on his complain

The Dowry Case

A case against Radhe Maa was filed by a Mumbai resident Niki Gupta, who alleged that Radhe Maa had instigated her in-laws for domestic violence. The victim, once again claimed that police officials didn't investigate the case properly and instead had dropped her name from the list of accused. This instance prompted her to approach Bombay High Court which then directed the police to take further action as per law.

Dolly Bindra's Allegations

Former BB contestant, Dolly Bindra had claimed that she was asked by Radhe Maa to have sexual relations with a stranger and he was, in fact, an associate of Radhe Maa. "They tried to exploit me in her satsang. Once, her son and her follower tried to molest me in front of her other followers", Bindra had said in her accusations against Radhe Maa.

When She Danced at a Casino in London

A video of hers went viral in 2015 where she was seen dancing in a casino in London. Radhe Maa wore shimmering red dress with matching boots and cap in the same video and it was quite shocking.

Radhe Maa's entry inside BB 14 house is expected to raise many eyebrows and we are excited to see her journey inside. Let's hope it turns out to be as entertaining as we are expecting it to be.

