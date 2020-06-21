Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.5 lakh residents stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"The Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 60 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 48,333 passengers while about 1,06,201 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date," an official release by the government said.

"Therefore, a total of about 1,54,534 J-K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 60 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus," it said.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1,309 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 20 to June 21 mornings while 808 passengers have reached today in the 39th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 39 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 32,637 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains. (ANI)

