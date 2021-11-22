Mathura (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is making every effort to improve the environment of Mathura by developing parks, cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday.

"Four parks developed by investing over Rs 1 crore were inaugurated on Monday while instructions to develop nine more within a fortnight have been given," Sharma said after virtual inauguration of the parks.

Under the Amrit scheme, 23 parks in the city's urban area are being developed and Mathura has been known for having a large forest area for ages, he said.

The state government has so far gifted 150 parks to 'Brajvasis' by reviving or developing old ones, the minister stated.

The minister instructed the officials to ensure the survival of the parks with the association of elected representatives and people of the area.

Instructions to ensure survival of 31 lakh saplings planted so far this year have also been given, the minister added.

