New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice after the easing of domestic supplies moderated prices.

The government had, in early September, banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

Also Read | RBI To Launch Digital Rupee From December 1 on Pilot Basis: What Is Central Bank Digital Currency and How Can You Use It? Here’s All You Need To Know.

This followed a 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice aimed at shoring up domestic supplies after prices surged in retail markets.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules that prevailed before the September ban.

Also Read | Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora Rewards Cops Who Foiled Attack on Aftab Amin Poonawala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)