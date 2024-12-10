New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is likely to build a 7-km underground metro corridor connecting key landmarks such as the new Common Central Secretariat, India Gate, Bharat Mandapam and the North and South blocks to the Indraprastha metro station, sources said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been asked to finalise the proposed alignment, they said, adding it will be an extension of the Inderlok-Indraprastha metro corridor that was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this year.

According to the plan, the proposed line will pass through the Kartavya Path and end at the North and South Blocks where a museum is proposed as part of the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor.

Sources said it will help decongest central Delhi as there has been a rise in footfall of visitors since the Kartavya Path has been redeveloped.

"Ten new office buildings will also be constructed under the Common Central Secretariat which will house various ministries. Of the 10 buildings, three are currently under construction.

"Besides, a museum is also proposed to come up at the North and South Blocks. Once the new metro corridor is operational, it will cater to thousands of people," a source said, adding the plan is in the early stages.

The metro stations on the proposed corridor will come up at strategic locations such as Bharat Mandapam, India Gate, and the North and South Blocks.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, a new parliament and a vice president enclave have been built while the 3-km stretch (Kartavya Path) from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate has also been revamped.

