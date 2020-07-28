New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The government has proposed to increase confinement (maternity) expenses paid to an insured woman or an insured person for his wife under ESIC's health insurance scheme to Rs 7,500 from Rs 5,000.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a draft notification for increasing the benefit on Monday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi & Mauritius PM Jugnauth to Jointly Inaugurate New Supreme Court Building of Mauritius on July 30 Via Video Conference: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

According to the draft notification, stakeholders have been given 30 days' time for providing their feedback on the proposal to hike maternity benefit under the ESI Scheme run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Thereafter, the government would consider the feedback and take the final call.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Congratulates Students For Passing Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Exams, Wishes Them Bright Future.

As per practice, the government releases a draft notification for feedback and issues a final notification after the stipulated period to give effect to the proposals.

It is proposed to change Rule 56A of the Employees' State Insurance (Central) Rules, 1950, substituting the words "rupees five thousand" with "rupees seven thousand five hundred".

Under Rule 56A, an insured woman or an insured person in respect of his wife is paid Rs 5,000 per case on account of confinement expenses.

The benefit is available in those cases where the confinement occurs at a place where necessary medical facilities under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme are not available.

The expenses are paid for two deliveries only.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)