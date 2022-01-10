New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The government on Monday imposed curbs on export of Enoxaparin, used to treat or prevent certain types of blood clot, with immediate effect.

It has also put restrictions on exports of intra-venous immunoglobulin. Immunoglobulin is a component of blood's plasma.

Exporters of these products have to obtain permission or licence for its outbound shipments now.

"The export of Enoxaparin (formulation and API) and intra-venous immunoglobulin (formulation and API) ....has been put under restricted category with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

