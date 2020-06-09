India News | Govt Ready to Provide Treatment if COVID-19 Cases Increase in State: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said that State Government is taking all measures to contain the coronavirus but at the same time people should follow personal hygiene, take necessary precautions adding that even if the COVID-19 cases are large in number, the Government is ready to offer treatment.

"There are no symptoms to many people who have the virus, but a small number of those who are having other diseases are falling seriously sick. The government is taking all measures to contain the virus. But yet at the same time, people should follow personal hygiene, take the necessary precautions. Even if the COVID-19 cases are large in number, the government is ready to offer the treatment. According to ICMR guidelines, those patients who are in the serious condition they are being treated in the hospitals, those asymptomatic patients are treated at home," Rao said according to a press statement of Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The state Medical and Health officials, experts have clarified that in Gandhi hospital where there is a capacity to treat more than 2,000 patients, only 247 COVID-19 patients are there.

"In Gandhi hospitals, facilities are there to treat 2,150 Patients. It has 1000 beds with Oxygen supply facility. As on date, there are only 247 Corona patients in Gandhi Hospital. So far there was never an opportunity to utilise the facilities at the Gandhi hospital to the optimal level. Several of the patients who got the virus have received treatment and discharged from the hospital. Asymptomatic patients are treated at home. So far 153 medical staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the State," officials told CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in a review meeting.

According to officials, about 95 per cent of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to other reasons like kidney, liver, heart, Respiratory diseases, cancer patients, patients with high blood pressures, diabetics and other diseases.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar rao held a high-level review meeting on the spread of Coronavirus, measures taken to contain it and other related issues at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Shanti Kumari, Commissioner Yogita Rana, DME Ramesh Reddy, DMH Sri Srinivas, COVID-19 Experts Committee member Gangadhar, Health University Vice-Chancellor Karunakar Reddy and others participated.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,650 COVID-19 cases in the State including 1,803 active cases, 1710 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 137 deaths. (ANI)

