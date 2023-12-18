New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The government on Monday reconstituted the national startup advisory council and nominates 31 non-official members, including Abhiraj Singh Bhal from Urban Company and Kunal Bahl from Snapdeal.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had constituted the council in January 2020 to advise the government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in the country.

The term of non-official members of the council was for two years. Since the term of two years is now complete, the central government nominates the non-official members on the council representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, and representatives of associations, the DPIIT said in a statement.

The nominated non-official members include Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, IIT Kanpur, Karthik Reddy, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, Prof Yogesh Singh, University of Delhi, Nithin Kamath, from Zerodha, Nivruti Rai from Invest India, and presidents of industry chambers like CII.

The eighth meeting of the NSAC is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of commerce and industry minister on December 19.

The council meets on a regular basis to suggest measures such as fostering a culture of innovation among citizens and students in particular; and promote innovation in all sectors of the economy across the country, including semiurban and rural areas.

