Guwahati, October 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that all government schools in the state will soon get new infrastructure. More than 4,000 schools will be covered under the initiative, he said.

Sarma, along with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the state government's education advisor Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior officials, visited several old government schools in Guwahati and inspected the existing facilities. "We are trying to convert educational institutes of our State into centres for human resources development," Sarma tweeted later.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Tweet

We are trying to convert educational institutes of our State into centres for human resources development. Visited Sonaram HS School, Bharalumukh, Guwahati to review its physical infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/IYkq1NovCJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 30, 2022

"All Govt schools will get new infrastructure. As a part of this, 10 schools in Guwahati will get new buildings in 1st phase, before 4,000 more schools are covered," he added.

Among the schools, he visited was Kamrup Academy, where he had studied. "Visited Kamrup Academy, Guwahati, and reviewed its infrastructure. Established in 1930, I had the privilege of seeking education from this historical institute in my childhood.

"The school building will be reconstructed and also get a new auditorium," Sarma wrote. The other schools that the chief minister visited were Sonaram Higher Secondary School, Cotton Collegiate Government HS School, Tarini Choudhury Govt Girls' HS & MP School, and Gopal Boro Govt Higher Secondary School.

Sarma reviewed the condition of the existing buildings and asked the officials to draw up plans for constructing new ones.

