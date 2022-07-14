On Thursday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen riding a two-wheeler while he was on his way to conduct an embankment inspection in Tamulpur. Meanwhile, Assam's Cachar district administration has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in all offices, and public gatherings in the district.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drives a two-wheeler on his way to conduct an embankment inspection in Tamulpur pic.twitter.com/gbJALM6yjo — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)