Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of the state in order to inspect the areas. He also spoke to people about their grievances in Silchar. When Sarma visited the Barak valley area, a resident braved flood waters in order to greet him with a 'Gamusa'.

Check tweets:

#WATCH Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects flood-affected areas and listens to people's grievances in Silchar pic.twitter.com/LLEDklBxtf — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood affected Barak valley area where a resident braved flood waters to greet him with a 'Gamusa' pic.twitter.com/VOvQayYBoo — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

