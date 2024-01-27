Patna (Bihar) [India], January 27 (ANI): Amid the speculations of JD(U) forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, leader of the Janata Dal (United) Sunil Kumar Pintu has added another layer of suspense to the development, saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should come together with the BJP for the development of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Pintu said that the government should be formed again by forming an alliance in the interest of Bihar.

"This is the opinion of the people of Bihar and my personal point of view that PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar should come together for the development of the state just like 2005... NDA has the numbers. Earlier too, NDA had the numbers, and the government was formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. In the interest of Bihar, the government should be formed again by forming an alliance," the JD(U) leader said.

The ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar is on the brink of collapse, as there is likelihood that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could cross over to the NDA again, the alliance he parted his ways in 2022 to form the 'mahagathbandhan'.

Amid the uncertainty in the State, the RJD, JDU and BJP held meetings on Saturday with leaders and legislators in Patna.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator. If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

In 2000, Nitish became CM for the first time after campaigning against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Jungle Raaj'. Till now, he became Bihar's CM on eight occasions.

In 2013, Nitish broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate.

He expressed his displeasure to the BJP over Modi's selection as the PM face, and after the BJP decided to not change its decision, Kumar left the alliance.

In 2017, Nitish forged a grand alliance with the RJD and Congress and returned as chief minister in 2015.

He walked out of the grand alliance in 2017, accusing the RJD of corruption and choking governance in the state.

In 2022, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP once again, alleging the BJP was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him. (ANI)

