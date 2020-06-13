India News | Govt Teacher Suspended for Dereliction of COVID-19 Duty in J-K's Ramban District

Banihal (JK), Jun 13 (PTI) A government teacher has been placed under suspension for dereliction of COVID-19 duty in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Aftab Alam Malik, who was posted at Under Primary School in Gujjarnar-Karwa, had "failed" to report the arrival of some travellers to the official concerned, they said.

The matter was reported to District Magistrate, Ramban, Nazim Zia Khan, who ordered Malik's suspension.

The teacher has been attached with the zonal education officer, Banihal, and an inquiry has been initiated into his conduct, they said.

Meanwhile, Ramban town wore a deserted look on Saturday as the main market was closed for two days after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer, Mohammad Fareed Bhat said the two new patients include a frontline local health worker from Ramban town.

Ramban township will remain closed on Sunday as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the disease.

With 193 COVID-19 cases, Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only district in Jammu region which falls in the 'red zone'. So far, 37 patients have recovered,while 156 are undergoing treatment.

