New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) In a step towards strengthening the inclusive education ecosystem, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) on Monday signed an MoU with the Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS).

The collaboration will be carried out through the SAS' 'Rupantar Programme' under the newly launched 'Project Inclusion'.

The initiative seeks to build capacity among educators, rehabilitation professionals, counsellors and general teachers to support children with disabilities in mainstream educational settings.

The MoU aligns with key mandates of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, particularly Sections 16, 17 and 47 which underscore the right to inclusive education.

Under this partnership, SAS will deliver training and awareness programmes through a dedicated mobile app and web-based platform.

The project also aims to foster innovation in inclusive teaching methods and conduct research and development activities to further improve educational access and outcomes for children with disabilities.

Significantly, the initiative includes a focus on difficult-to-reach areas, with plans to expand to regions like Leh under the department's Leh Inclusion Initiative, thereby addressing geographical disparities in inclusive education, the department said in a statement.

Officials said the move is part of the government's broader effort to implement the vision of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by ensuring that children with disabilities receive equitable and quality education across the country.

