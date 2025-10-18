Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was called upon by Justice Lalit Batra, Chairman of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, who presented him with a copy of the Commission's Annual Report for 2024-25.

Commission members Kuldeep Jain and Deep Bhatia were also present during the meeting. The delegation presented a bouquet and a shawl to the Chief Minister as a gesture of courtesy.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI 138 Snag in Milan Strands 255 Delhi-Bound Passengers Ahead of Diwali; Flyers Claim Left Without Food (Video).

During the meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Haryana Human Rights Commission for ensuring speedy justice, as stated.

He held an extensive discussion on the functioning of the Commission, its challenges, and its requirements. He assured that the state government would provide all possible support to the Commission for the protection and promotion of human rights, ensuring that Haryana continues to be a leading state in this field.

Also Read | Indian Railways To Take Action Against Social Media Handles Sharing 'Misleading' Videos Related to Railway Operations During This Festive Season.

CM Saini also inquired about the Commission's visits to other districts of the state. The Commission members informed him that efforts are being made to inspect one jail every month and visit social organisations working for children and senior citizens.

The Chief Minister also sought details about significant decisions taken by the Commission. A detailed discussion on the achievements and activities of the Commission since its reconstitution in November 2024 was also conducted during the meeting.

Justice Lalit Batra informed that as of November 2024, 2,991 cases were pending, and by October 15, 2025, 2,551 new cases were received. Thus, the Commission heard a total of 5,542 cases and disposed of 4,638 of them.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission delivered judgments in 32 cases in November 2024, 148 in December 2024, and subsequently 551 in January, 360 in February, 691 in March, 478 in April, 826 in May, 569 in July, 433 in August, 460 in September, and 90 cases till October 15, 2025.

As a result, only 904 cases remain pending, which are currently under hearing. The members of the Commission also shared that the important reforms implemented on the recommendations of the Haryana Human Rights Commission were discussed during the 32nd Foundation Day celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Earlier, on October 12, the Haryana Governor, Professor Asim Kumar Ghosh, had released the Annual Report of the Commission.

Registrar, Ravi Kumar Sondhi and Protocol, Information, and Public Relations Officer, Dr. Puneet Arora, also remained present on this occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)