Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): While welcoming the Supreme Court verdict to constitute a three-member committee for probe into the Pegasus spyware case, Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday alleged that the Central government might try to create hurdles in the probe.

"We welcome the verdict. It shows the stance taken by the Opposition was correct," he said.

However, Viswam further said that the verdict alone may not be sufficient and claimed that the present government, which was trying to sabotage the truth, will try to create more hurdles.

The committee will need documents and evidence in the case and "I doubt whether the government will co-operate with officials into the probe or not," he said.

Slamming the Central government, CPI MP said it is funny that the "government of the Aathmanirbhar consciousness" has itself given the key to national security to a foreign company.

"I wonder if this government has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with foreign countries to jeopardise national security," he added.

Viswam further expressed hope that Supreme Court will do justice in the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a three-member technical committee for probe into the Pegasus spyware case.

The committee will be supervised by retired judge Justice R V Raveendran and will examine the allegations thoroughly and expeditiously and place a report before the court.

The court will hear the matter again after eight weeks. The Technical Committee includes Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Dr Prabaharan P and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste. (ANI)

