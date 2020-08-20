Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As much as 40,000 British pounds (GBP) worth Rs 38.68 lakhs were recovered from a courier parcel destined to Singapore at the Chennai Airport, the Customs officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the money was concealed inside 25 specially moulded steel plates.

"A courier parcel destined to Singapore was detained at Courier terminal. On examination 40000 GBP worth Rs. 38.64 lakhs were found concealed inside 25 specially moulded steel plates and same seized under the Customs Act r/w FEMA.Consignor arrested," Chennai Customs tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

