Noida, May 3 (PTI) A mother-son duo died on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on Tuesday allegedly after their car collided with a tractor coming on the wrong lane, police said.

The deceased, who were residents of Nuh district in Haryana, were returning from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

They were on the expressway in their car under the Dankaur police station area when the incident took place. There were two riders on the tractor who were both left injured in the crash, a police official said.

"Rinku, aged 35, and his mother Sona Devi died in the collision. The mother had been consulting a doctor in Meerut for some ailment. They had gone to the doctor and returning from there only when the crash took place," a police spokesperson said.

"The tractor was coming on the wrong lane. Its riders Shamsher Singh and Manjeet Singh suffered injuries and have been hospitalised," the spokesperson said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police said.

