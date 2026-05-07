India News | Gram Vikas Yatra Driving Rural Self-reliance: CM Bhajanlal Sharma in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the state government is actively engaging with villagers through its 'Gram Vikas Yatra' outreach programme to understand ground-level issues and strengthen rural development ahead of the GRAM programme (Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet), scheduled for May.

Speaking during his visit to Bambori village in Pratapgarh, the Chief Minister said discussions were held with elders, youth, and women as part of the ongoing government initiative.

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"Today we have come to Bambori village and engaged in productive discussions with the elders, youth, and women of the community... Our 'Gram Vikas Yatra' (Village Development Journey) is currently underway across every constituency. Our representatives--including current and former MLAs, MPs, and party workers--are visiting every village to understand local challenges firsthand," Sharma told ANI.

He added that the objective of these visits is to identify local problems and strengthen economic support systems for farmers, livestock rearers, women, and labourers.

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"The advantage of visiting villages is that we learn about their problems and how we can provide economic support to the farmers, cattle rearers, and women there. Our primary goal is to provide economic stability to them and empower labourers by connecting them with self-employment opportunities," he said.

Sharma also highlighted upcoming initiatives under the GRAM programme (Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet), scheduled for later this month, saying efforts are underway to boost agro-processing, dairy development, and cooperative sector-based rural infrastructure.

"In preparation for the 'Rajasthan Global Agri-Tech Meet' (GRAM) scheduled for the 23rd to 25th, our 'Gram Vikas Yatra' is currently underway... It is heartening to see the community's enthusiasm for establishing local processing units, enhancing dairy production, and setting up milk collection centres. By integrating these sectors into the cooperative framework, we aim to foster true self-reliance," Sharma added.

The Chief Minister said that such initiatives will help empower farmers and improve their incomes across sectors, including fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, and oilseeds.

"We are moving forward with all these subjects, and I firmly believe that our farmers will achieve economic prosperity only when their produce--fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, and oilseeds--is processed locally. We will move forward with this, and our processing units will be set up right here so that our farmers are supported. Our GRAM initiative is dedicated to making this vision a reality. I thank all the elders, mothers, sisters, and youth of Bambori village for their warm welcome and support," he further said.

Sharma spent the previous night in Bambori village and held a morning interaction with villagers today.

The Chief Minister went on a morning walk through Bambori village and met residents by visiting homes, engaging in direct conversations with villagers about local issues and government welfare schemes.

During his walk, Sharma met elderly residents, took their blessings, and interacted warmly with children. He distributed chocolates to children, discussed their studies and homework, and even checked a child's notebook, signing it after reviewing the work.

He also reviewed the ground-level implementation of public welfare schemes and local facilities in the village. The Chief Minister spoke with elderly residents about healthcare and pension schemes, while also interacting with women linked to the Rajivika self-help group initiative.

Sharma said the vision of a developed Rajasthan can only be achieved through the development of villages.

During the visit, he also offered prayers at Laxminath Temple and Charbhuja Nath Temple in Bambori village. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)