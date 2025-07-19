Jhansi (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his grandmother with a sharp weapon after a fight within the family, police said on Saturday.

Mauranipur Police Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Singh said the incident took place on Friday night in Basaria village under the Mauranipur area.

Manvendra returned home in an inebriated condition around 10:30 pm and started quarrelling with his aunt, Singh said.

When his grandmother, Mannu Devi (65), who lived in a nearby house, tried to intervene, he attacked her with a sharp weapon and seriously injured her before running away after locking the house from outside, he added.

Mannu Devi died later that night. Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and arrested Manvendra this morning, Singh said.

A case has been registered.

