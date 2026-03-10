Mumbai, March 7: Poco has officially confirmed that its next generation of mid-range gaming smartphones, the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G, will launch in India on March 17. Positioned as performance-oriented devices, the new series is expected to feature high-capacity batteries, MediaTek Dimensity processors, and AMOLED displays. The announcement follows significant anticipation regarding the brand's 2026 lineup, with leaks suggesting these models may be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 series recently released in China.

Design and Display Specifications

The Poco X8 Pro series introduces a updated design language featuring a vertical camera layout with two distinct cutouts. The Pro model has been teased in a white color variant, while the Pro Max is expected to debut in black. Both devices will utilize a metal frame, housing the power and volume buttons on the right side. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max India Launch Timeline Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

In terms of visuals, the Poco X8 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display. The Pro Max variant is expected to offer a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED screen. Both panels are slated to support a 120Hz refresh rate and reach a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, ensuring high visibility even in direct sunlight.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the series focuses on high-end mid-range performance. The standard X8 Pro is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The X8 Pro Max is anticipated to feature the more powerful Dimensity 9500s, a 3nm processor paired with an Arm Mali-G925 GPU. Both phones will likely support LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster data processing. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max India Launch Soon: From Iron Man Edition to 8,500mAh Battery, Here Is Everything We Know So Far.

One of the most notable upgrades is the battery capacity. The X8 Pro is expected to house a 7,560mAh battery, while the Pro Max could feature a massive 9,000mAh unit. Both models are tipped to support 100W wired fast charging, aimed at minimizing downtime for power users and gamers.

Camera and Software Features

For photography, the Poco X8 Pro is expected to use a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Pro Max may utilize a 50MP "Light Fusion 600" primary sensor. On the front, both devices are rumored to carry a 20MP Samsung sensor for selfies.

The series is expected to ship with HyperOS 3, based on the latest Android 16 operating system. Additionally, the devices are slated to include premium durability features, such as IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, alongside an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

Pricing and Availability

While official Indian pricing will be revealed on March 17, market analysts point to the Chinese pricing of the Redmi Turbo 5 series as a benchmark. The Poco X8 Pro is expected to be priced under ₹30,000, while the X8 Pro Max may enter the market in the sub-₹35,000 segment. The launch event on March 17 will confirm final pricing, storage configurations, and early-bird offers for the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

