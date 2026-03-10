Bengaluru, March 10: The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, widely known as GTA 6, is officially scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, coinciding with International Men’s Day. The blockbuster title from Rockstar Games is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, positioning it as one of the most anticipated video game releases in history.

The upcoming installment in the legendary Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated enormous global excitement since its announcement. Fans have been eagerly waiting for confirmation of the release date, gameplay details, and new features expected to redefine open world gaming. GTA 6 Release Date, Characters and Price in India; Know All About Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI in 2026.

GTA 6 Release Date

The November 19 launch also strategically places the game in the middle of the 2026 holiday shopping season, a period that traditionally drives massive sales across the gaming industry. Analysts believe the timing could help GTA 6 dominate global sales charts and become one of the biggest entertainment launches ever. Rockstar Games GTA 6 Release Date Update: November 19, 2026 Launch Confirmed Amid 2027 Delay Rumours; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Expectations remain extremely high following the success of Grand Theft Auto V, which became one of the best selling video games of all time and generated billions in revenue worldwide. With next generation graphics, an expansive open world, and enhanced gameplay mechanics, GTA 6 is expected to push the boundaries of modern gaming.

With the November 19, 2026 release date officially announced, anticipation continues to build as millions of players worldwide prepare for what could be one of the most significant gaming launches of the decade.

