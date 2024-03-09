Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): In the grip of a severe water crisis, Bengaluru stared at tougher days as the sweltering summer sets in, with people in areas such as Varthur in the Mahadevpur Assembly constituency struggling to quench thirst and meet regular household needs.

Residents across the city complained of low water supply in the area, with one telling ANI, "It has been two weeks since we have stopped receiving proper water supply. We received drinking water only once a week."

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation, the people urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the primary civic body in the city, to address the water problem on priority and ensure regular supply.

On March 5, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and cabinet ministers along with officials and secretaries of respective departments, held a crucial meeting to address the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru.

He also warned the water tanker owners across the state that the government would seize their vehicles if they did not register with the authorities before March 7, the deadline day.

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, as many as 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10.

A report by the revenue department has identified the majority of villages in Tumakuru district (746) and most wards in Uttara Kannada as staring at a grave water crisis in the days ahead.

In the Bengaluru Urban district, 174 villages and 120 wards have been shown to be vulnerable. (ANI)

