Dr. J. Radhakrishnan at a signature campaign by the physically challenged to raise election voting awareness (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary General Election 2024, the District Election Officer/Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Dr J Radhakrishnan, at Greater Chennai Corporation, headed campaigns conducted by physically challenged people to raise voter awareness about the upcoming elections.

He urged city residents to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Radhakrishnan headed a signature campaign by the physically challenged to raise voter awareness. He flagged off and signed a mobile vehicle with the awareness signature movement "We Citizens of India Will Vote 100%" at Ripon Building Complex.

Also Read | Lonavala Porn Racket: Kolkata Man Arrested for Producing Pornographic Films for 'SexFantasy' Production Company, Paid Women Rs 20,000 Per Day for Shooting Adult Videos.

The awareness campaign was also created through a Para Sailing programme to emphasise the need for 100% voting in the elections at Thiruvanmiyur Beach on April 12. The Greater Chennai Corporation on its official X handle, posted a video showing people taking part in the Para Sailing programme.

The officer also conducted a training course for the election micro-observers working in the polling centres in Chennai and stressed the need for 100 per cent voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Men Found Dead, Another Unconscious in Suspected Drug Overdose Case in Kozhikode, Investigation Underway.

The training session witnessed the participation of Karthike Dhanji Buddapatti, General Election Observer (Chennai North); R Lalita, Additional District Election Officer/Additional Commissioner (Revenue (M) Finance). The event also saw the participation of District PWD Welfare Officers C. Kumar, Kathirvelu and other officers.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)