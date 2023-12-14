Noida, Dec 14 (PTI) A garbage treatment facility in Greater Noida was on Thursday slapped with a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for alleged improper disposal of waste, the local authority said.

The penalty was issued by the Public Health Department of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) after a surprise inspection at the facility, being run by an environmental NGO for scientific treatment of garbage, it said.

Along with this, minor penalties of Rs 6,200 each were imposed on two group housing societies for improper solid waste management on their premises, it added.

"On the instructions of GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar, action has been started against those spreading filth in the city. In this sequence, GNIDA OSD Indu Prakash Singh, along with the team of the Public Health Department, on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the MRF processing centre for disposal of waste," the GNIDA said.

"During the inspection, the composting machine installed at the centre was found closed. This machine was in bad condition. Information was also being received about the organisation surreptitiously dumping garbage at the temporary dumping site at Lakhnavali," it said in the statement.

Due to the finding, Senior Manager of Health Department Utsav Kumar Niranjan has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), the NGO which runs the facility, it said.

A warning has been given of more stringent action if the fine amount is not deposited promptly, it added.

On Thursday, the officials also took stock of the waste management system at two group housing societies -- Millennium Village and Harmukh Apartments -- located in Sector Alpha 1.

"Both these societies come under the category of bulk waste generators. In these societies, garbage is being disposed of by M/s Solid Waste Management Service through drum composting method, but during the surprise inspection, the drums were found filled with gunny bags and other materials," the GNIDA said.

"This shows that the composting process is not being done with the garbage, rather the garbage is being thrown here and there. Due to which the company looking after the work of garbage management in both the societies on behalf was slapped with penalties worth Rs 6,200 per case," it said.

A warning has been given to the offender to deposit the fine amount within three working days while the GNIDA warned of similar action against those spreading filth in the city, according to the statement.

