Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd delivered a fast patrol vessel to the Coast Guard of Seychelles on Monday, an official said.

SCGS 'Zoroaster', built by GRSE, is a powerful, fuel- efficient platform designed to perform multipurpose operations, including patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti- poaching and search and rescue, the official said.

With a maximum speed of 34 knots and an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles, the 50-metre long fast patrol vessel with a waterjet propulsion system and advanced controls, has the capability to undertake maritime missions of the Seychelles Coast Guard, the GRSE official said.

The ship, which can accommodate 35 personnel, is fitted with a 40/60 gun as the main armament.

