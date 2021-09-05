Gir Somnath, Sep 5 (PTI) The principal of a primary school in Thordi village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district allegedly committed suicide inside a classroom on Sunday, the incident coming on Teachers' Day, police said.

Ghanshyam Amrelia (47) was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and based on the suicide note left behind, a case of abetment of suicide was lodged against two Taluka Primary Education Officers (TPEOs), a teacher of the deceased's school and the principal of another government primary school, a Gir Gadhada police station official said.

As per the handwritten suicide note, these four people had tortured and harassed him mentally demanding money, the official said, adding that further probe into the matter was underway.

