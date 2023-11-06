Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended two suspected drug traffickers.

The suspects were arrested in the Naroda GIDC area of Gujarat after they were found to be in possession of opium juice without a pass permit, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Pithoragarh, No Casualty Reported.

The police seized 4.94 kg of semi-solid opium juice, valued at approximately Rs 4.94 lakh, along with other items from the suspects.

The accused, identified as Jayrajsingh Umedsingh Rathod and Dolatsingh Pahadsingh Rathod, are both residents of Rajasthan and had sourced the opium from Udaipur, police said.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Targets Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Says He Is Losing OBC Base.

The police have registered a case against the accused under NDPS Act 8 (C), 18(B)29.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)