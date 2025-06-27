Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has made a crucial decision aimed at advancing the interests of beneficiaries of government-assisted housing developed in the rural regions of the state.

The decision aims at an annual uniform rate of Rs 200, which will be levied as house tax assessment across the state from housing beneficiaries for houses built with government assistance under various schemes, including the Central Government's flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

An annual house tax assessment rate of Rs 200 has been fixed for four years, starting from the current assessment cycle, for houses constructed with government assistance within the limits of all Gram Panchayats across the state, according to the release.

It has also been decided that no Gram Panchayat will be allowed to charge more than the fixed rate of Rs 200 per annum. Additionally, the state government will review this assessment rate after the four-year period is completed.

The economic condition of beneficiaries of housing schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, is generally weak. The government supports such beneficiaries by providing financial assistance, even for the construction of their own houses, to help them fulfill their dream of a "home of their own".

Demonstrating sensitivity towards the beneficiaries of rural housing schemes, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to implement a uniform house tax assessment of Rs 200 per year for houses constructed with government assistance in rural areas of the state.

As a result of this decision by the Chief Minister, lakhs of rural poor families will get significant relief in the amount paid for house tax assessment. The Panchayat, Rural Housing, and Rural Development Department of the state government has also issued a resolution regarding this decision. (ANI)

