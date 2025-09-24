Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the SOP for implementing the Mukhyamantri Green Ring Road Vikas Yojana to ensure well-organised urban transport and a road network across the state's municipal corporations aimed at promoting climate-resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 200 crore for such green ring roads to be developed by urban local bodies in urban areas.

The scheme aims to connect different parts of the city without entering the city centre by developing ring roads that divert traffic away from central areas.

Additionally, the scheme also covers aspects such as diversion, control, and management of increasing traffic congestion in urban areas using advanced and smart technologies.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an advisory committee comprising knowledgeable, experienced, and skilled experts in this field was formed under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary to prepare the SOP for the Green Ring Road Vikas Yojana.

As per the recommendations of this expert committee, the aim is also to encourage the maximum use of advanced green-clean construction technologies and materials in the construction of such ring roads.

The SOP of this Ring Road Vikas Yojana also includes creating robust and low-maintenance infrastructure that enhances the beauty of cities and promotes eco-friendly values.

For sustainable integration of green ring roads, provisions have been made for carriageways, medians and shoulders, drainage and rainwater management, road utilities, tree plantation, traffic management, and road safety measures.

In the cities where the development of green ring roads is undertaken under this scheme, it has also been stipulated in the SOP to give priority to the use of 25% recycled materials in road construction to reduce the demand on new resources and to promote a circular economy.

Furthermore, municipal corporations have been advised to plan for maximum use of renewable energy in the total energy consumption of such green ring road projects.

Considering the complexity and scale of this Green Ring Road Vikas project, its implementation will be carried out as per the government's guidelines and the prescribed SOP from time to time. Technical and environmental reviews of the project-related DPRs will also be undertaken.

Through the celebration of Urban Development Year 2025, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has envisioned the creation of smart and sustainable cities, and the Mukhyamantri Green Ring Road Vikas Yojana will give this vision a new direction with climate-resilient road infrastructure (ANI)

