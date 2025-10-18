Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a firm resolve to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by building a more integrated and well-equipped road infrastructure network in the state, ensuring ease of transportation through Viksit Gujarat, according to a release from CMO.

For this purpose, the Chief Minister has decided to allocate Rs 7,737 crore for a total of 124 projects under various schemes of the Roads and Buildings Department.

Recognising the importance of roads and bridges for development, the Chief Minister has directed the Roads and Buildings Department to strengthen road connectivity across Gujarat, ensuring safe and convenient access to even the remotest regions through a robust network of quality roads.

He has approved Rs 5,576 crore for 9 Garvi Gujarat High-Speed Corridors covering 809 kilometers, aimed at enhancing safety, speed, and convenience on roads with heavy traffic flow, the release stated.

Accordingly, Rs 67.43 crore for 92.23 km length of Bagodara - Dhandhuka - Barwala - Botad; Rs 158.6 crore for 67.30 km of Botad - Dhasa - Chavand - Amreli - Bagasara - Bilkha - Mendarada; Rs 81.38 crore for 48.55 km of Mendarda - Keshod - Mangrol; Rs 858.39 crore for 105.05 km of Unjha - Patan - Shihori - Deodar - Bhabhar road; Rs 331.16 crore for 71.10 km of Karjan - Dabhoi - Bodeli road; Rs 1514.41 crore for 167.54 km of Dehgam - Bayad - Lunawada - Santrampur - Zalod; Rs 640.30 crore for 143.30 km of Ahmedabad - Harsol - Gambhoi - Vijayanagar road;Rs 861.71 crore for 49.90 km of Santrampur - Morwa Hadaf - Santroad, and Rs 1062.82 crore for 64.05 km of Santroad - Devgadh Baria - Chhota Udepur road have been approved, the release stated.

With the construction of these new high-speed corridors, transportation will become faster, logistics efficiency will improve under the PM Gati Shakti framework, and operational costs will significantly reduce. The corridors will spur infrastructure growth, stimulate economic development, and encourage trade and industry in adjoining regions. Furthermore, enhanced connectivity with major cities will make travel easier and promote tourism.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 1,147 crore to make Gujarat's roads climate-resilient and technologically advanced. A total of 20 projects spanning 271 kilometers will be undertaken under this initiative. These climate-resilient and technology-integrated roads will utilise innovative methods such as waste plastic, white topping, geo-grid and glass grid, cement stabilisation, fly ash, and green technology. This will result in durable, long-lasting roads with lower life-cycle costs and better environmental compatibility.

In addition, he approved Rs 986 crore for 79 projects covering 803 kilometers aimed at improving the surface quality of state roads.

In this year's budget, the Chief Minister had announced a major plan to develop 12 new high-speed corridors covering 1,367 kilometers under the Garvi Gujarat High-Speed Corridor project to strengthen and modernize the road network. With the approval of 9 of these corridors, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a crucial step toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of "What he says, he delivers," ensuring ease of living for the people, the release added. (ANI)

