Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 2025 Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, a city that has safeguarded 2,000 years of Indian cultural heritage.

The mahotsav is organised by the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy (under the Department of Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities) in collaboration with Mehsana District Administration.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: MP Police in Joint Operation With Maharashtra Police Raid Illegal Arms Factory in Barwani; 47 Detained in Inter-State Crackdown.

During the inauguration of today's musical festival, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented the Tana Riri Sangeet Samman Award to the eminent classical singer Sushri Kalapini Komkali.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the land of Vadnagar possesses a unique spirit that has, since time immemorial, fostered the highest ideals of dedication and service. He hailed Tana Riri as a shining example of invaluable musical heritage and noted that, in a similar vein, Vadnagar's own son and global leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exemplifies selfless service to the nation and the world, steadfastly guided by the principle of 'Nation First.

Also Read | Herman Sidhu Dead: Punjabi Singer Killed in Road Accident in Mansa; Police Launch Probe.

Chief Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken remarkable strides in reviving the historic city of art and architecture.

Elaborating on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heritage conservation initiatives, he noted that the school where the Prime Minister received his primary education has been transformed into an inspirational institution. The railway station where he displayed extraordinary diligence during his childhood is being redeveloped, along with the creation of a modern multi-modal hub at the site.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art archaeological museum showcasing the full spectrum of Vadnagar's ancient heritage has been established in the city.

Speaking about the developments in Vadnagar under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the Chief Minister highlighted that the initiative has led to improvements at Sharmistha Lake, Tana Riri Park, Lateri Vav, Ambaji Kotha Lake, and the fort walls. Furthermore, a light-and-sound show has been organised at the historic Hatkeshwar Temple to help people appreciate its rich historical significance.

Highlighting the richness of India's musical heritage, the Chief Minister stated that music therapy is now being employed even in medical treatments. He further emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to safeguard and nurture this invaluable heritage for generations to come.

Connecting the vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047 with art and culture, the Chief Minister emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to safeguarding India's indigenous art and cultural heritage, ensuring that future generations are inspired to value and uphold this priceless legacy."

He urged everyone to uphold indigenous traditions while preserving art and culture, and to take a solemn pledge on the sacred land of Vadnagar to contribute to the building of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.At the music festival, award-winning sitar maestro Niladri Kumar and singer Sushri Ishani Dave enchanted Vadnagar with their captivating performances of classical vocal and instrumental pieces and folk songs.

Tana and Riri, daughters of Sharmishtha (granddaughter of the revered poet Narsinh Maheta), came forward when the legendary singer Tansen suffered severe heat after performing Raag Deepak. Sisters, Tana & Riri, soothed it by singing Raag Malhar.

However, to uphold the dignity of their extraordinary art, Tana & Riri sacrificed themselves. In their honour, the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Tana-Riri Festival in 2003 and established the Tana-Riri Sangeet Samman Award in 2010.

The inauguration of the Tana Riri festival was attended by Cabinet Ministers Jitu Vaghani and Rushikesh Patel, social leader Somabhai Modi, District Panchayat President Sushri Trusha Patel, MLAs K. K. Patel (Unjha), Sardar Chaudhary (Kheralu), Sukhaji Thakor (Becharaji), Rajendra Chavda (Kadi), Vadnagar Municipality President Sushri Mitika Shah, Chairman of the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy Alok Kumar Pandey, Collector S. K. Prajapati, District Development Officer Dr. Hasrat Jasmine, Member Secretary of the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy I. R. Vala, Deputy Collector Jashvant Jegoda, along with other dignitaries from Vadnagar and Mehsana, and a large gathering of citizens, savored the enchanting musical performances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)