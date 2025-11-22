Mansa, November 22: Punjabi singer Herman Sidhu, 37, was killed in a tragic road accident in Punjab's Mansa district late Friday evening, officials said.

According to police, Sidhu, a resident of Khiala village, died after his car collided with a truck on the Mansa-Patiala Road. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely crushed, leaving the singer fatally injured. He was declared dead on the spot.

Sidhu rose to prominence with his popular duet "Paper Ja Pyar" alongside noted Punjabi singer Pooja. Known for his melodious voice and simplicity, he had built a strong following in the region. His sudden demise has left his family, fans and the Punjabi music fraternity in deep shock. His wife and young daughter survive him. His family had earlier lost his father around a year and a half ago. Harman Sidhu Road Accident: 37-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies on the Spot After Car Rams Into Truck in Mansa.

Confirming the incident, SSP Mansa Bhagirath Singh Meena said, "Herman Singh Sidhu died in a road accident on the Mansa-Patiala Road. Further investigations are underway." Police have begun an investigation into the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, in another development from Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday issued a stern warning against attempts to disturb law and order in the state. Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot in Canada; Gangster Rohit Godara’s Crew Claims Responsibility, Accuses Him of Supporting Rival Gangs and Acting As Informant.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said, "Those who try to disrupt law and order in Punjab will not be met with a lullaby. They will receive double the response."

His remarks came a day after Punjab Police in Ludhiana shot two individuals linked to a Pakistan-based ISI module during an encounter. Both were admitted to a hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition. Authorities recovered two Chinese-made grenades, five pistols smuggled from across the border and live ammunition. Earlier, three other members of the module had been arrested.

