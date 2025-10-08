Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the 'Vikas Pradarshan' (Development Exhibition) in Ahmedabad as part of the state-wide 'Vikas Saptah' celebrations from October 7 to 15, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a new era of development-orientated politics when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The state's uninterrupted development journey, which began in October 2001 under his leadership, has now entered its 25th year of good governance. He added that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, we must continue our steadfast march towards the centenary of India's independence and the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047.

"As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi brought great benefit to the common people of the country through transformative reforms like GST. Moreover, with the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas', he has connected every person to development," CM Patel said.

To express gratitude for this, CM Bhupendra Patel and the State Cabinet Ministers, various sections of society, and cooperative organisations of Gujarat, including cooperative institutions, banks, and milk societies, have written 1 crore 11 lakh 75 thousand postcards to the Prime Minister under the theme 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Jan Aabhaar'.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of PM Modi, Vikas Saptah is celebrated every year to ensure that Gujarat's relentless pursuit of world-class development continues to inspire progress. He also noted that this year's Vikas Saptah coincides with the International Year of Cooperatives, making the celebration even more significant. He stated that, as part of the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and "Har Ghar Swadeshi", this year's Vikas Saptah aims to promote indigenous products and the "Vocal for Local" initiative even more strongly.

CM added that this Vikas Saptah has been envisioned to chart a new course of development with the active participation of society, emphasising the four pillars of "GYAN" -- Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari Shakti (women power).

He said that during the freedom movement, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, the Swadeshi movement was strengthened to attain independence. Now, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we must move towards "Vocal for Local" and "Local for Global" to achieve a prosperous India. He added that by promoting indigenous products crafted through the hard work of India's youth and artisans, and by placing greater emphasis on enhancing the quality of local production, we will pave the way for an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Swadeshi movement with limited infrastructure as a means to achieve India's independence. Today, as India advances towards becoming a developed nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again given the mantra of Swadeshi. He expressed confidence that this path will serve as a guiding force in reducing the nation's trade deficit and achieving lasting economic prosperity.

The Minister further stated that to free the country from the remnants of a colonial mindset, the Prime Minister has introduced several innovative initiatives. The Vikas Yatra that began 24 years ago has now culminated in the celebration of Vikas Saptah. Farmers, animal husbandry farmers, and youth from across the state have all joined in this movement. Each postcard written to the Prime Minister, he said, is not merely a letter but a heartfelt expression of gratitude.

He urged that this occasion should not be viewed as the final destination but as a significant milestone--calling upon everyone to contribute to the creation of Viksit Bharat through the spirit of Swadeshi and by advancing the vision of Viksit Gujarat.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Co-operation and State President Jagdish Vishwakarma extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti and stated that 24 years ago, on October 7, 2001, PM Modi, by taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time, began the journey of good governance with service, dedication, and public trust.

He added that in today's digital age, the whole of Gujarat, and especially many citizens and families from the co-operative sector, have started this unique campaign of writing postcards to the Prime Minister to express gratitude for GST reforms, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and the 'Swadeshi' campaign. Members of 26,000 societies across 12,000 villages in the state, around 5.50 lakh college youth, and about 1.25 lakh students have also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister by writing postcards. He added that if the 140 crore Indians take even one step towards Swadeshi (indigenous products), nothing can stop the country from becoming a developed nation. He then appealed to all citizens to prioritise Swadeshi purchases during the upcoming festivals and contribute to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

On this occasion, the Secretary of the Co-operation Department, Sandeep Kumar, welcomed everyone by delivering the welcome address.

Notably, a total of more than 75 lakh postcards expressing gratitude were written to the Prime Minister by the state's farmers and citizens. This number includes the postcards received by the Milk Unions and DCCBs (District Central Co-operative Banks) across the state, those received at AmulFed, the postcards received at GSC Bank, and the postcards dispatched from the press.

During the programme, everyone took 'Bharat Vikas Pratigya' to contribute to the 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign and to adopt indigenous products.

An application has been submitted to include this activity as a world record in the World Book of Records London, the Limca Book of Records, and other similar record books. On this occasion, an audio-visual film based on this campaign was also screened.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Jan Aabhar' event was graced by the presence of City Mayor Pratibhaben Jain; Members of Parliament and MLAs from Ahmedabad; Ajay Patel, Chairman of GSC Bank; Ashok Chaudhary, Chairman of GCMMF; the Commissioner and officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation; Chief Postmaster General Ganesh Sawadekar; office-bearers of cooperative institutions; chairmen and directors of district central cooperative banks and district milk unions; as well as prominent social and political leaders, students, and teachers. (ANI)

