India News | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Offers Prayers at Bhavnath Mahadev Temple on Mahashivratri

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers and performed puja at the Bhavnath Mahadev Temple, located at the foothills of Girnar, here on Sunday.

On this occasion, CM visited the Bhavnath Mahadev Temple on the final day of the traditional five-day Mahashivratri fair in Junagadh.

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He sought the blessings of the Sadhus, honouring them by presenting traditional stoles (khes) as a mark of respect.

At the Mahashivratri fair, renowned for the gathering of saints, the Chief Minister interacted with Sadhus (saints), visited the 'Akhand Dhuna' at the Bhavnath temple, and later offered his prayers at the Mrigi Kund.

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During the fair, CM met and sought blessings from several prominent saints, Muktanand Bapu, Shernath Bapu, Hariharanand Bapu, Mahesh Giri Bapu, Mahendra Nandgiri Bapu, Sampurnanand Ji Bapu, Rajendra Das Bapu, Bharadwaj Giri Bapu, Buddha Giri Bapu, and Somnath Ji Bapu. at the Satsang Hall within the premises of the Bhavnath Mahadev Temple. He honoured them with traditional khes and flower garlands. District officials and other dignitaries were also present.

District Collector Anilkumar Ranavasiya and the Secretary of the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Board, Ramesh Merja, welcomed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by presenting him with a memento. The administration department also welcomed the Minister of State for Energy, Kaushik Vekariya, with a memento.

Prant and Fair Officer Charansinh Gohil provided an introductory overview of the Mahashivratri fair. CM interacted with and greeted devotees at the Bhavnath temple.

Notably, the 'Ravedi' procession, featuring saints from various Akhadas and Digambar Sadhus, holds special significance during the Mahashivratri festival.

Chief Minister was welcomed by Mayor Dharmesh Poshiya, District Panchayat President Haresh Thummar, MP Rajesh Chudasama, MLA Sanjay Koradia, Devabhai Malam, MLA Bhagvanjibhai Karagatiya, Deputy Mayor Akash Katara, Standing Committee Chairperson Pallaviben Thakar, Leader of the Ruling Party Manan Abhani, Whip Kalpesh Ajwani, District BJP President Chandubhai Makwana, City BJP President Gaurav Ruparelia, prominent figures Dhaval Dave and Punit Sharma, Savaj Dairy Chairman Dinesh Khatariya, leader Veljibhai Masani, and other dignitaries and officials. (ANI)

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