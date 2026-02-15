Chennai, February 15: BJP leader Vijayadharani on Saturday addressed the controversial remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran regarding TVK President Vijay and actor Trisha, claiming that the ruling DMK is deliberately twisting his words for political gain. Recounting her own personal experience, Vijayadharani accused the DMK of habitually maligning and targeting women. She further asserted that the Tamil Nadu BJP President made these remarks in a "good sense.

" It is DMK who normally maligns the women. When I left the Congress party and joined the BJP, the DMK was pertinent in making bad remarks about me... It is DMK's usual stance that they normally target women, harass them, and speak very badly about them... Whatever comments by our state president are in good sense, and it cannot be twisted, and the DMK is purposely twisting things," Vijayadharani told ANI. Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran drew widespread criticism for his remarks regarding TVK chief Vijay's recent rally in Salem. Highlighting Vijay's perceived inexperience in politics, Nagendran stated that the actor-politician should focus on his family and "come out of actor Trisha" before anything significant could happen. The comment has sparked a major controversy, with opposition leaders condemning it as a personal attack on both the TVK leader as 'uncivilised.'

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu said that criticising the personal life of someone active in politics is "uncivilised." "Criticising the personal life of someone involved in politics in the public sphere is uncivilized..!! Moreover, speaking in a way that degrades the dignity and honor of a woman who has no connection to politics is an act that tarnishes womanhood. For Mr. Nainar Nagendran, the female leaders in the BJP remaining silent without condemning this is an injustice," said the 'X' post. Salem: Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack at TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally in Tamil Nadu; Police Probe Underway.

Another DMK MP, Tamizhachi Thangapandian, also criticised Nagendran, saying it was unbecoming of the party's Tamil Nadu state president, who rules at the Centre, to speak disparagingly about a woman travelling in public while expressing political views. She added that speaking about women with dignity and treating them with respect constitutes civilised politics. "It is not seemly for the Tamil Nadu state president of the party ruling India to speak disparagingly about a woman traveling in public while expressing political opinions. Speaking of and treating women with dignity is what constitutes civilized politics," 'X' post from Thangapandian said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)