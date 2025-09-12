Tharad (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Yadav visited the rain-affected Nagla Khanpur village on Thursday to assess the area and situation on the ground.

On the same day, Yadav also visited the areas of Banaskantha district, including Suigam, which had been severely impacted by heavy rainfall, to review the situation on the ground, as per the CMO release.

At the Suigam Community Health Centre relief camp, the Chief Minister met with flood-affected citizens taking shelter, enquired into the facilities being provided to them, the losses they had suffered, and reassured them that the Government stood firmly by their side in this crisis.

CM Yadav also visited rainwater-inundated areas of Sui village and the Jalotra sub-station to assess the situation caused by the heavy rainfall.

On Thursday night, the Chief Minister stayed at Vav in Banaskantha district, engaging directly with villagers and obtaining details of the prevailing circumstances.

Later, at the Suigam Sub-Divisional Office, he convened a meeting with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary; the District In-charge Minister, Balvantsinh Rajput; Members of the Legislative Assembly Swaroopji Thakor, Aniket Thakar, and Pravin Mali; former MLA Shashikant Pandya; senior office bearers; the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, MK Das; and officials.

He stressed the need to accord priority to restoring connectivity in Suigam and other border villages. The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of developing long-term mitigation measures to prevent the recurrence of such flood situations.

During the review meeting at Suigam, the Banaskantha District Collector, Mihir Patel, through a presentation, reported that 296 villages across 3,416 square kilometres in Suigam, Vav, Tharad, and Bhabhar talukas had been affected by the heavy rainfall.

The presentation further detailed the rescue and evacuation measures, noting that a total of 228 persons had been rescued across the four talukas, and more than 6,800 affected citizens had been safely relocated. In addition, two NDRF teams and three SDRF teams had been deployed to assist the local administration.

Later in the evening, following his visit to Suigam and Sui, the Chief Minister travelled to Nagla and Khanpur villages in Tharad taluka, where he met with affected citizens and provided guidance to the local population regarding drainage of accumulated rainwater. (ANI)

