Kolkata, September 12: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, September 12 (Friday) will be declared in a short while. A speculative lottery, Kolkata FF, is played on all seven days of the week. If you're taking part in the Kolkata FF lottery, then head over to kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check Kolkata Fatafat results and winning numbers. Lottery enthusiasts can also check Kolkata FF live winning numbers and result chart of the Satta Matka-type lottery game provided in the Fatafat Result Chart below.

A total of eight rounds, also called bazis, are played under the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery. The Kolkata FF results are announced after each round or bazi is completed. The Satta Matka-style lottery game requires participants to be physically present in the city of joy to take part in the lottery game. Did you know Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, is popularly referred to as Fatafat? Stay tuned to check Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers, as LatestY will keep updating the Kolkata FF Result Chart displayed here. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 12, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

The eight "bazis" of Kolkata FF are played throughout the day, with the first round completed by 10 AM and the last round getting over by 9 PM. Lottery players can visit portals such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com to check and view the results of each round of Kolkata Fatafat. In addition to the online portals, lottery participants can find the Kolkata FF live winning numbers in the result chart provided above. A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery demands players choose numbers and place bets. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) results chart above displays the result timings of each bazi. It is worth noting that Kolkata Fatafat results are released every 90 minutes, starting with the 1st bazi result announced in the morning and the 8th bazi result declared late evening. Besides West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is played, lotteries are legal in 12 other states such as Sikkim, Nagaland, Shillong, Kerala, etc.

