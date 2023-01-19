Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday flagged off NCC cadets participating in the 1,300km Java-Yezdi Motorcycle Rally from Dandi to Delhi from Gandhinagar to Delhi as a symbol of self-reliant India's journey from salt to software.

A bicycle rally from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi was organized by the NCC Directorate of Gujarat, Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of NCC.

The NCC cadets undertaking the cycle rally reached Dandi, where the cadets of the motorcycle rally joined for the rally from Dandi to Delhi and these NCC cadets made salt in Dandi. The NCC software has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geo Informatics-Biseg, Gujarat.

Governor Acharya Devvrat had earlier presented salt and software to the NCC cadets in a function held at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Now 30 cadets will reach New Delhi on motorcycles in the rally with this salt and software and will present this salt and software to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28.

Under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a self-reliant India has developed the arts from salt to software, while the youth of NCC will infuse new consciousness, new enthusiasm and new vigour into the youth wherever they go during the motorcycle rally with this message.

Expressing the hope that this motorcycle rally from Dandi will strengthen the spirit of unity and integrity on the way to Delhi, the Chief Minister applauded the NCC cadets' patriotism.Principal Secretary Education - S J Haider, Additional Director General of NCC Gujarat Major General Arvind Kapoor and other high officials and NCC students were present on this occasion.

Speaking to the reporters, Major General Arvind Kapoor, Additional Director General of NCC Gujarat, who is leading the motorcycle rally, said that 30 cadets have taken part in the rally including 14 girl cadets.

"We came up with this concept in April 2022 that we want to do 2 rallies. The first rally was started by the Governor from Sabarmati Ashram on January 7 which came to Dandi on January 14. The second rally titled 'Salt se software' started on January 15 from Dandi. We are taking this rally to Delhi after the flagging off by the Chief Minister," he said.

A participant bike rider, Sergeant Kunika told ANI that the main purpose of the rally is to bring light to the journey of India from salt to software in which we riders are travelling from Dandi to Delhi.

"We will cover a distance of 1,300 km," she said.

Kartikey Tejani, another NCC bike rider, said that they have conducted street acts and also apprised the people at Sabarmati Ashram about our rally and the purpose of the rally in the run-up to its beginning. (ANI)

