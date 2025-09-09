Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the All Gujarat Caterers Association (AGCA) Expo-2025 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The two-day expo, scheduled for September 9 and 10, will feature around 150 stalls and nearly 2,500 exhibitors, presenting a wide range of cuisines and culinary arts from different countries, according to an official release.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister visited various catering stalls and stated to the leaders of the Caterers Association to support the State government's "Obesity-Free Gujarat" campaign by adopting healthier practices and reducing the use of oil in food preparation.

The caterers expo will feature over 150 stalls, along with expert-led workshops and seminars, serving as a key platform for knowledge exchange and networking. It is expected to draw over 5,000 visitors from across the country associated with the food and beverage sector.

On this occasion, Bhavanisingh Purohit, President of the All Gujarat Caterers Association, remarked that the distinguished presence of Chief Minister Patel significantly boosted the enthusiasm of the event and its participants. He also conveyed his gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Manoj Purohit, President of the All Gujarat Caterers Association, Ahmedabad, along with members from across the state, were present for the event.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Patel paid tribute to former Chief Minister Late Vijay Ramaniklal Rupani and the deceased who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash and former deceased members through condolence remarks on the first day of the seventh session of the 15th Legislative Assembly, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The seventh session of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, 8th September, for three days.

On the first day of this session, in the condolence references presented, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as the Leader of the House, paid tribute to Gujarat's former Chief Minister, late Vijay Rupani, and Gujarat's former Minister, late Hemaben Suryakant Acharya, Gujarat's former Minister of State, late Ishwarsinh Shivaji Chavda and late Nurjahankh Mohammad Ibrahimkhan Babi, Gujarat's former Deputy Minister, late Prof. Balvantray Bachulal Manvar, and former members of Gujarat, late Bhupendrakumar Sevkaram Patni and late Ranchhod Karsan Mere.

The Chief Minister appreciated the contributions of former Chief Minister late Vijay Rupani towards the development of the state during his tenure as Chief Minister. (ANI)

