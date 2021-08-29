Gandhinagar (Gujarat), [India], August 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday congratulated Bhavina Patel, for her silver medal win at Tokyo Paralympics and announced a Rs 3 crore reward for the paddler.

The reward was announced under the state government's Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana.

Also Read | Ban on International Flights To And From India Extended Till September 30.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders have also extended their congratulations to India's para table tennis player

Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel lost the match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 today.

Also Read | CBDT Extends Date Under Section 3 of the Vivad Se Vishwas Act to October 31, 2021.

With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)