Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar to review the ongoing coordination with district administration and security agencies in the current situation.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Patel gave necessary instructions and guidance to the officials.

In a post on X, Cm Patel said, "Visited the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar to review the ongoing coordination with district administration and security agencies in the current situation, as well as the actions being taken by the administration keeping in mind, any possible emergencies."

"Gave necessary instructions and guidance to the officials. The state administration, along with central agencies, is fully alert and actively engaged in ensuring the safety of citizens," he added.

Earlier, as a precautionary measure amid Pakistan escalating tensions with India, a blackout has been imposed in the villages of bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district of Gujarat.

In a post on X, the Gujarat CMO advised people to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration.

"As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been imposed in the villages of bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district. All the citizens are advised to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time," CMO Gujarat said.

Meanwhile, East Kutch SP Sagar Bagmar said, "The border districts of Gujarat, and overall prevailing situation, district police is very vigilant from different angles and is continuously engaged in vehicle checking, and is also coordinating with the local people of the border villages. We are also ensuring that the safety and security of the people... As far as the district is concerned, administration is decided and has appealed to the people for a voluntary blackout and after 8 p.m... We are getting a very positive response from all the sections of the society regarding that..."

A complete blackout has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor and Punjab's Jalandhar on Saturday.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly in the Jammu sector in response to the drone attacks on Indian cities by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Defence Sources said on Saturday.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

The drones are suspected to be armed and pose potential threats to both civilian and military targets. The locations where drones were spotted include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

In a serious incident, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Punjab's Ferozpur, severely injuring members of a local family. The injured received immediate medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces.

The Indian Armed Forces are on high alert. All aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. Defence sources said the situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.

A day after its attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and International border was foiled by the Indian air defence, Pakistan's drones were again sighted in the Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sectors on Friday.

Red streaks could be seen, and explosions were heard in the Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout.

A blackout has been enforced in the Akhnoor and Udhampur regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

India had responded through precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK to the original escalation by Pakistan through the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has now resorted to escalation, which is being responded to appropriately by the Indian Defence Forces (ANI)

