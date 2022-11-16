Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at a printing and dyeing mill in Surat in Gujarat on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fire tenders were called to the spot.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. (ANI)

