Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building in Surat's Vesu area in Gujarat on Friday morning.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of fire officials immediately reached the spot and engaged in a firefighting operation. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present at the spot.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident. Fire tenders are trying to control the fire.

Speaking to reporters, Sanghavi stated that around 150 fire brigade personnel were engaged in the firefighting operation and were trying to control the fire.

"The fire brigade team has done a great job and rescued many people. Around 150 fire brigade personnel are engaged in controlling the fire here," the Minister said.

Further details awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, an incident of fire was reported in a bus from the Rohini area in the national capital on Friday.

The incident was reported at around 9.48 am on Friday morning at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Bus Depot, located in sector-37 of the Rohini area.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire officials immediately reached the spot and engaged in the firefighting operation. As of now, three fire tenders are working to douse the fire.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

