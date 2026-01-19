Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat is set to unfurl the National Flag at 9:00 am in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Republic Day at the Helipad Ground opposite the new court at Malupur in the Vav-Tharad district.

The Governor will also take the salute of the parade march-past after hosting the flag.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, during the occasion of the State-level celebration, various cultural programmes and demonstrations by the police force will also be presented.

Following the tradition initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to celebrate national festivals at the state level in different districts with public participation, the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day will be held in the newly created Vav-Tharad district.

At the celebrations of this national festival to be held at the taluka headquarters in various districts of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will unfurl the National Flag at Makarba in Ahmedabad. In addition, Ministers of the State Cabinet will be present at the taluka headquarters of their respective districts to celebrate Republic Day and unfurl the National Flag.

As per the list released in this regard by the General Administration Department of the state, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will unfurl the National Flag at Chikhli in Navsari district, Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani at Jetpur in Rajkot district, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel at Mansa in Gandhinagar district, Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya at Ranavav in Porbandar district, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel at Umargam in Valsad district, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia at Govindguru-Limbdi in Dahod district, Education Minister Dr. Pradyuman Vaja at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki at Thasra taluka in Kheda district.

Ministers of State who will unfurl the National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day includes Water Resources Department, Ishwarsinh Patel at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in Narmada district; Women and Child Welfare Department, Dr. Manisha Vakil at Bodeli taluka in Chhota Udepur district; Fisheries Department, Parshottam Solanki at Talala taluka in Gir-Somnath district; Labour and Employment Department, Kantilal Amrutiya at Bhuj in Kutch; Agriculture Department, Ramesh Katara at Halol in Panchmahal district; Urban Development Department, Darshana Vaghela at Wadhwan in Surendranagar district; Law and Justice Department, Kaushik Vekariya at Vallabhipur taluka in Bhavnagar district; Transport Department, Pravinbhai Mali at Visnagar taluka in Mehsana district.

Sports Department, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit at Ahwa in Dang district; Higher and Technical Education Department, Trikam Chhanga at Khambha in Amreli district; Finance Department, Kamlesh Patel at Waghodia in Vadodara district; Revenue Department, Sanjaysinh Mahida at Khambhat in Anand district; Tribal Development Department, P. C. Baranda at Kadana in Mahisagar district; Cottage Industries Department, Swaroopji Thakor at Shankheshwar in Patan district; and Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Department, Rivabaa Jadeja will unfurl the National Flag at Gadhada in Botad district.

In nine districts of the state, District Collectors will unfurl the National Flag on Republic Day at taluka headquarters. These include Meghraj in Aravalli district, Oogad in Banaskantha, Aamod in Bharuch, Bhanvad in Devbhumi Dwarka, Kalavad in Jamnagar, Keshod in Junagadh, Tankara in Morbi district, Mandvi in Surat district, and Uchchhal in Tapi district. (ANI)

