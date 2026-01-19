Kanpur, January 19: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, has been conferred the SWAYAM–NPTEL Aspirant Award by IIT Kanpur, recognizing the university's significant strides in technology-enabled higher education. The award was presented during a felicitation workshop for Single Point of Contact (SPOC) coordinators held at the IIT Kanpur campus. The recognition highlights CSJMU’s successful integration of digital learning platforms across its vast network, positioning it as a leading institution in Uttar Pradesh for online academic engagement.

An Exemplary Model for Digital Integration

Officials from IIT Kanpur lauded CSJMU as one of the most organized and effective institutions in the state regarding the utilization of the SWAYAM–NPTEL framework. The university was praised for its high levels of student participation and seamless institutional coordination. IIT Kanpur Develops Unique Brain-Computer Interface-Based Robotic Hand Exoskeleton.

IIT Kanpur representatives described CSJMU’s strategy as an "exemplary model" that is worthy of replication by other universities across Uttar Pradesh. The university’s success is attributed to clear policy decisions, consistent monitoring, and active communication with its grassroots-level coordinators.

Expanding Reach Across 700 Colleges

The impact of CSJMU’s digital drive is reflected in its scale. According to official university data, student enrollments for these specialized courses have been recorded from more than 700 affiliated colleges. IIT Kharagpur Secures 2nd Rank in India, IIT Kanpur Ranks 202nd Globally in QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2025.

To streamline this process, the university administration introduced a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This guide simplifies student registration on the SWAYAM portal, assists in course selection, and provides access to multilingual transcripts to ensure that digital resources remain accessible to a diverse student body.

Background and Academic Alignment

The university’s shift toward digital credit-based learning follows a 2024 decision by its Academic Council, aligning with a Government Order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. By integrating SWAYAM and NPTEL courses into its formal academic system, CSJMU allows students to supplement their traditional degrees with specialized certifications from premier Indian institutes.

Looking ahead, the university administration has called upon faculty members and college principals to maintain this momentum. Officials expressed confidence that continued collaboration will elevate CSJMU toward national-level honors in the field of digital higher education in the coming years.

