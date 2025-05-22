Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): In a decisive move to reinforce Gujarat's role as India's industrial growth engine, the Government of Gujarat has undertaken a forward-looking initiative to revisit and revamp its industrial policy framework, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the State's goal of Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat by 2047, said a press statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This initiative aims to establish a data-driven, future-ready policy framework that supports investment, encourages innovation, and promotes sustained socio-economic development. To facilitate this, the Government has formed 12 specialised Task Force Committees.

These committees will review existing policies, benchmark them against global standards, identify gaps, and develop strategies to address emerging economic and technological trends.

Each committee includes representatives from industry associations, academic bodies, chambers of commerce, and research institutions to ensure a holistic and participative policy formulation process.

Building on Gujarat's legacy of progressive industrial policies that have attracted investments, generated employment, and strengthened infrastructure, this initiative aims to position Gujarat as a preferred destination for domestic and global investors.

The recommendations from these committees will guide the creation of next-generation industrial policies that will propel Gujarat towards the vision of Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

