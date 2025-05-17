Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] May 17 (ANI): As cybercrime emerges as a global challenge, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India is taking resolute action using advanced technology to curb cybercrime and apprehend cybercriminals.

In Gujarat, under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel and guidance of MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Police made remarkable progress using awareness campaigns, modern tools, and expert teams. The state budget also includes special provisions for establishing a state-of-the-art Cyber Excellence Center.

According to release, in the past 15 days, cybercrime teams of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, along with the State Cyber Crime Cell, have solved 12 major cases and arrested individuals involved in Chinese cyber gangs and digital arrest frauds.

On May 16, 2025, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch arrested six members of a Chinese-run cybercrime gang operating from Cambodia and Nepal. They had hacked the ICICI Bank account of one Pranay Bhavsar, conducting transactions worth Rs48.85 lakh, and kept him captive in a Nepal hotel for six days, committing crimes like digital arrest, investment fraud, and Telegram task fraud. Over 200 complaints are registered against the accused on the NCCRP portal.

In another case dated May 14, 2025, Janak Bhalala and Bhavesh Borad were arrested in Surat for defrauding a woman of Rs14.94 lakh through digital arrest by impersonating Mumbai Cyber Crime officials.

Dilip Jagani, involved in seven cyber fraud cases including fake documents and scams, was also arrested. He collaborated with Cambodian-Chinese nationals from Nepal to launder money through bank accounts.

On May 2, 2025, Anilbhai Kheni (age 35) was arrested for cyber fraud using POS machines to withdraw Dirhams from Dubai. Devices including 4 mobiles, 5 debit cards, and 12 SIM cards were seized. On May 7, 2025, Rahul Chaudhary (age 28) was arrested for a Rs9.3 lakh forex trading fraud using a fake investment app on Instagram.

On May 15, 2025, Amitkumar and Sumeetkumar Thakur from Delhi were arrested for a Rs98.85 lakh insurance fraud by impersonating insurance companies. On May 16, 2025, Parth Gopani (age 22, Nepal) was arrested at Lucknow Airport for defrauding a 90-year-old senior citizen of Rs1.15 crore by impersonating a CBI/ED officer.

On the same day, Krunalsingh Sisodiya (age 21, Ahmedabad) was arrested for digitally arresting a senior citizen and defrauding him of Rs22 lakh via a fake video call posing as a CBI officer.

On May 3, 2025, Raghuveersinh Chauhan was arrested at the Gujarat-Maharashtra border for financial fraud via fake profiles. On May 2, 2025, action was taken against 9 social media influencers for promoting illegal online gambling websites.

As of May 2025, Rs1.01 crore was refunded from a total of Rs2.71 crore in fraud cases. In one case, a digital arrest fraudster was caught in Pune after transferring Rs50 lakh across 15+ bank accounts.

Based on a complaint in Vadodara by Hasman Gupta, investigations were launched into illegal streaming services (BOSIPTV and IPTV) causing revenue loss to Indian TV channels.

These successful operations by Gujarat Police are the result of advanced technology and dedicated efforts. With a zero-tolerance policy towards cybercrime, the Government of Gujarat continues to set new benchmarks in the fight against digital fraud. (ANI)

